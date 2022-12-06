Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 7,985 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 195.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CG opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

