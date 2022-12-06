Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases New Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after buying an additional 470,098 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SFBS opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.75. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $135.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

