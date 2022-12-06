Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

