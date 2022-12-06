Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 294,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 159,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 54.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,778,000 after acquiring an additional 148,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $189.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average of $130.84.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

