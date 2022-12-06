Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,045,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after buying an additional 2,154,105 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,230,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,653,000 after buying an additional 182,000 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Plains GP by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,095,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,624,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

PAGP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

