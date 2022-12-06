Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,233,000 after buying an additional 868,456 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,147,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $291.30 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.20.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

