Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 176 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

