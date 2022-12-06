Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 200 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,460,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 88,083 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $11,616,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $10,850,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $137.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.