Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 291 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Western Digital by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 914 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

