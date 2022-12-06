Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 496 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after purchasing an additional 222,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. State Street’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.35.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

