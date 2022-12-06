Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 613 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

