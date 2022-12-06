Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 844 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 273,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 79,045 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 122,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 59,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Davis Select Worldwide ETF alerts:

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Performance

DWLD opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.