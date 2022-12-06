Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,663 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.11) to €5.40 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.32) to €5.50 ($5.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Stories

