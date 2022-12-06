Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 445 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.20. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

