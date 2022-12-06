Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after buying an additional 1,078,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 353,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,949,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,097,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $235.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.33. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.87 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

