Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 7,841 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 654.4% during the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 407,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 353,840 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 340.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 213,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 164,999 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $5,351,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $3,348,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 1.3 %

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

