Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 8,656 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,656 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $44.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Cowen raised their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tapestry to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

