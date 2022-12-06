Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGBD. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,206 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGBD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $728.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.65. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.96%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.