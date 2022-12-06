Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in OneMain were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 50.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

