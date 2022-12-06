Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,006 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 117.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 122.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $1,556,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.