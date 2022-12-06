Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,506,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 89,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MILN opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87.

