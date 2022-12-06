Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Wendy’s were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 85.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wendy’s to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

