Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $3,701,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 188.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM opened at $347.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $719.56.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

