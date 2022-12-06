Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,176,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $69.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

