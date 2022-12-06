Cetera Investment Advisers Has $222,000 Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,903 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Teck Resources were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 22.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 141.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 264,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,983,000 after purchasing an additional 53,218 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 9.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TECK shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities cut Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

