Cetera Investment Advisers Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Canon were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Canon by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Canon by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Canon by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAJ shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

CAJ opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. Canon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

