Cetera Investment Advisers Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJAN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 56.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 19.9% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BJAN opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $37.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19.

