Cetera Investment Advisers Has $241,000 Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,815 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71.

