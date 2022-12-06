Cetera Investment Advisers Has $249,000 Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 22.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,229 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $1,818,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Newell Brands stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

