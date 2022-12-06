Cetera Investment Advisers Has $257,000 Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

