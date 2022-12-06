Cetera Investment Advisers Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 402,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after buying an additional 61,924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 122.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,412. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

