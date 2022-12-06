Cetera Investment Advisers Has $265,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

EWT opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

