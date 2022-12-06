Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Elastic were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 25.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 542.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 41,597 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Elastic by 30.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $130.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Elastic to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.53.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

