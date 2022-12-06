Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NVR were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in NVR by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $2,680,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,649.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4,262.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,238.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.95. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.