Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $228,000 in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 527,812 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in argenx by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,138,000 after acquiring an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in argenx by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 587,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,245,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in argenx by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 569,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,773,000 after acquiring an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in argenx by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,359,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($421.05) to €425.00 ($447.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of argenx to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.92.

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX stock opened at $393.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.50. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $249.50 and a fifty-two week high of $407.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.79.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -15.34 EPS for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

