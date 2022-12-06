Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $234,000 in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter valued at $126,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

