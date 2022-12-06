Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $237,000 in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 30,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $1,298,855.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 242,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,624,167.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,893. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 3.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE DKL opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.15. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.79%.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

