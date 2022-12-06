Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bruker were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bruker by 65.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 42.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 316,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 24.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,392,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after acquiring an additional 270,079 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

BRKR stock opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $85.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

