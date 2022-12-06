Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ING Groep were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $947,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.47) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.37) to €13.00 ($13.68) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.21) to €14.00 ($14.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.87.

ING Groep stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

