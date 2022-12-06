Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOO. CX Institutional lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.39. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

