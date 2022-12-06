Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $216,000 Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,150.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

DBX opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,570,729.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,570,729.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at $184,337,663.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 528,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,196,442. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.