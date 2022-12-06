Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $221,000 Investment in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBT. William Blair lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $164.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,059.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $84,102. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

