Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,729 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,238,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after purchasing an additional 481,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,699,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 378,707 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

