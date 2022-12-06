Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 471 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOCT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 887.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KOCT opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17.

