Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 92 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth about $538,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

RE stock opened at $330.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.02. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $340.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 49.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.