Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 359.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 185.19%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

