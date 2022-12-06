Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

