Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 30.8% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.7 %

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.