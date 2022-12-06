Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 957,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 368,017 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,362.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 498,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

In other news, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 4,347 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,603.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.