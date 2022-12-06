Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Hexcel Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HXL stock opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $65.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Articles

